Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields hold ground as Treasuries calm after sell-off

Euro zone government bonds were little changed on Thursday after stimulus hopes drove a sell-off by U.S. Treasuries, while inflation expectations in the bloc rose to their highest since February. PMIs in Europe showed Italy, France and Spain's services contracting, with Italy's more than expected at the steepest rate since May. Even so, a key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest since February, at 1.2559%.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:53 IST
Euro zone bond yields hold ground as Treasuries calm after sell-off
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone government bonds were little changed on Thursday after stimulus hopes drove a sell-off by U.S. Treasuries, while inflation expectations in the bloc rose to their highest since February. Hopes of a new stimulus package to help the U.S. economy have hit Treasuries in recent sessions. Longer-dated borrowing costs rose in anticipation of the new borrowing and the gap between shorter- and longer-dated borrowing costs grew to its highest since 2018.

Euro zone bond yields jumped on Tuesday alongside U.S. Treasuries, but the rise in yields this week has been more limited in Europe. Its economic recovery is expected to be more difficult and the European Central Bank is largely expected to add to its stimulus next week. U.S. Treasuries were unchanged in early London trade as lawmakers failed to reach a stimulus agreement, but signs emerged a bipartisan proposal was gaining traction.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down about 1 basis point to -0.53%. Germany will extend restrictions to stem the new wave of COVID-19, originally due to expire on Dec. 20, until Jan. 10. Italy will impose restrictions on movement during Christmas; its prime minister is expected to give further details on Thursday.

ING analysts told clients the restrictions, coupled with PMI data showing an acceleration of growth in China's services sector, presented a mixed picture that probably kept overnight market moves muted. PMIs in Europe showed Italy, France, and Spain's services contracting, with Italy's more than expected at the steepest rate since May.

Even so, a key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest since February, at 1.2559%. European bond markets are likely to remain steady given the outlook for next week's ECB meeting, said Annalisa Piazza, fixed income analyst at MFS Investment Management.

"Of course, there is a directionality that also comes from the U.S. and speculation that the U.S. could do more fiscal policy that could lead to a bit of a steepening not just into year-end, but could be amplified by some profit-taking," Piazza said. "We cannot rule out a slight steepening of the (yield) curve, but this is not going to take yields much higher than they are now."

Also Read: Commodity rally leads European stocks to third straight week of gains

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic silver lining: empty Paris hotel shelters the homeless

In normal times the Hotel Avenir Montmartre is a tourist magnet with its views of the Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur church, but COVID-19 has scared off the usual guests. Instead, the hotel has opened its doors to the homeless. The hotels...

UPDATE 1-Finland to vaccinate healthcare staff first against COVID-19

Finlands government said on Thursday it had agreed a national strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations, planning to give them to everyone, beginning with selected healthcare staff from January.Finlands goal is to protect the entire population by ...

I am a son of Bengal, will continue to serve the people : Suvendu

Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari Thursday said he will continue to serve the people of the state as a son of Bengal and India. His comment came amidst speculations over his next political move following the impasse in the dialogue be...

NIA arrests man for running human trafficking racket under guise of placement agencies in Delhi

The NIA has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in running a human trafficking racket under the guise of placement agencies in Delhi, an official said on Thursday. Gopal Oraon 28, a resident of Jharkhands Khunti, was arrested on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020