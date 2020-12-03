Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last foreign Red Cross workers leave North Korea amid coronavirus curbs

"They will be going to their home countries to reunite with their families." The ICRC office remained open with very limited activities given the current anti-coronavirus measures, Piccoli said. The ICRC staff are among around 40 foreigners who left Pyongyang this week, including staff of several embassies and other aid organisations, according to a report by NK News, a website that monitors North Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:12 IST
Last foreign Red Cross workers leave North Korea amid coronavirus curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The last remaining foreign staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have left North Korea, the aid organisation said on Thursday, the latest in a mass exodus of foreigners amid strict coronavirus lockdowns.

North Korea has reported zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but the government has imposed stifling measures that in some cases go beyond the controls already in place in the politically and economically isolated country. International ICRC staff left Pyongyang on Wednesday and the organisation's ongoing work there will be managed by its delegation in Beijing, Graziella Leite Piccoli, the ICRC's deputy head of delegation for East Asia, said in a statement.

"They have completed their assignments in the DPRK," she said, using the initials of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "They will be going to their home countries to reunite with their families." The ICRC office remained open with very limited activities given the current anti-coronavirus measures, Piccoli said.

The ICRC staff are among around 40 foreigners who left Pyongyang this week, including staff of several embassies and other aid organisations, according to a report by NK News, a website that monitors North Korea. "The latest departure suggests that foreign humanitarian workers only have a skeletal presence in North Korea right now," NK News CEO Chad O'Carroll wrote.

North Korea has suspended almost all international flights and cross-border train and road traffic, with residents near the border warned that guards would shoot anyone trying to cross. In the capital, imported goods have often become scarce as trade dwindled under the self-imposed restrictions, foreign residents said.

Many ambassadors, diplomats and others have left the country this year after enduring weeks-long lockdowns and have been unable to return. According to the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 25, North Korea had identified 8,594 people as suspected coronavirus cases, but no one has tested positive.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DPRK

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet exchange Extreme IX to invest Rs 15 cr to expand network

Internet exchange Extreme IX on Thursday said it will be investing Rs 15 crore over the next six months to expand its coverage to new cities and strengthen the existing network. The company, started by a group of Bulgarians, acts as a direc...

Britain to press ahead with Brexit treaty-breaking laws next week

Legislation that breaks Britains Brexit withdrawal treaty will be debated in parliament next week, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, a move which could further undermine talks on a trade deal with the European Union....

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

English COVID tracers no longer contacting children separately, boosting figures

Englands COVID-19 test and trace system has stopped trying to contact under-18s separately to ask them to self-isolate if a parent says they will tell their child, helping to boost the proportion of contacts of cases successfully traced. Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020