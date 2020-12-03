Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashwin Seth Group, Sethi Group to invest Rs 650 cr as Viviana Mall expands to Nagpur

"Despite the pandemic shocker, Viviana is comfortably placed and the announcement comes as per the roadmap that was drawn during the pre-Covid-19 days," Ashwin Sheth, chairman of the group named after him, said. The entire project involves an investment of Rs 650 crore, which includes land's valuation and construction cost, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:14 IST
Ashwin Seth Group, Sethi Group to invest Rs 650 cr as Viviana Mall expands to Nagpur

Realtor Ashwin Seth Group on Thursday said it will be investing Rs 650 crore jointly with Nagpur's Sethi Group to construct a mall in the orange city. Both the groups have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for development of a 1-million square feet Viviana Mall near Pratap Nagar and will be signing a formal agreement in a month, an official statement said.

It can be noted that the pandemic has deeply impacted the realty sector, especially malls which were shut for over seven months because of social distancing considerations. The Ashwin Seth Group has built the first Viviana Mall over a 13 acre plot in suburban Thane. "Despite the pandemic shocker, Viviana is comfortably placed and the announcement comes as per the roadmap that was drawn during the pre-Covid-19 days," Ashwin Sheth, chairman of the group named after him, said.

The entire project involves an investment of Rs 650 crore, which includes land's valuation and construction cost, the statement said. Without sharing details on how the construction will be funded or timelines for the same, the statement said the upcoming mall will be Nagpur's largest and will be located in proximity of affluent neighbourhoods like Ramdaspeth, Dharampeth, Dhantoli, Pratap Nagar, Shivaji Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

The land parcel is owned by Sethi Group and its managing director Aman Sethi said it intends to house the best of the global brands under a single roof. The city has a population of over 50 lakh people and is on the cusp of becoming the country's warehousing and logistics hub, the statement said, adding infrastructure like metro lines and roads..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to providing assistance to MSMEs for development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing all necessary assistance for development of micro, small and medium enterprises MSME and traditional craftsmen as they form the bas...

Siddharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee roped in for 'Broken But Beautiful' S3

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee have come on board to headline the third season of romantic-drama Broken But Beautiful. The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey and actor Harleen Se...

Rajasthan govt sets up email ID for people to send complaints, suggestions

The Rajasthan government has set up an email ID for the public to send their complaints or suggestions to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official statement said on Thursday. The initiative has been taken to ensure good governance and redre...

EU takes Bulgaria, Greece to court over toxic air

The European Commission will take Bulgaria and Greece to the EU Court of Justice after both countries breached air pollution limits for years despite multiple warnings, the Commission said on Thursday.The two cases are the latest in a strin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020