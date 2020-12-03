Rajasthan govt sets up email ID for people to send complaints, suggestions

The Rajasthan government has set up an email ID for the public to send their complaints or suggestions to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official statement said on Thursday. The initiative has been taken to ensure good governance and redressal of public grievances promptly, it said.

People can email their complaints and suggestions to mailto:writetocm@rajasthan.gov.in Efforts will be made to ensure prompt action by the Chief Minister's Office on matters, complaints and problems sent to the email id, the statement said. The chief minister used to hold public hearings regularly, but they are not being conducted nowadays due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, the email id has been set up for the convenience of people.