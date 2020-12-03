Gold worth Rs 59.85 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Dec 3(PTI): Gold worth Rs 59.85 lakh has been seized in two separate incidents at the airport here, Customs authorities said on Thurday. In one incident, the precious metal was being smuggled in sandals worn by a 30-year-old passenger who arrived from Dubai, they said.

In the other incident, the air intelligence wing officials, acting on specific inputs, found the gold concealed in a seat of an aircraft which had arrived from Dubai, a press release said here. In both the incidents, a total of 1.19 kgs of gold worth Rs 59.85 lakh were recovered, the release said.