Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka allows NMDC to mine iron ore in Donimalai

Sumit Deb, chairman-cum-managing director of the state-owned miner,had earlier said NMDChas been in discussions with both the Karnataka government and the Centre onDonimalaimine lease extension to resolve certain "unviable terms" in the lease agreement. He further said on September 15 that the state cabinet cleared the application to start mining operations atDonimalai.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:01 IST
Karnataka allows NMDC to mine iron ore in Donimalai

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI): Karnataka government has issued orders allowing iron ore mining to be resumed in Donimalai mines by NMDC Limited. The NMDC, which suspended mining in Donimalai, was earlier in a legal battle with the state government over the issue of imposition of premium on the sale price of the iron oreextracted from themines.

NMDC is permitted to commence mining operations, as an interim measure with immediate effect in Donimalai iron ore mines over an extent of 608 hectares at Donimalai range, Sandur Taluk, Ballari district, for which NMDC shall unconditionally pay to the state government 22.5 per cent of IBM (Indian Bureau of Mines) sale price (for Karnataka) apart of royalty and other statutory levies, the order issued on December 1 said. When contacted, a senior official of the state-owned miner told PTI that the mining would be resumed shortly at Donimalai. Sumit Deb, chairman-cum-managing director of the state-owned miner,had earlier said NMDChas been in discussions with both the Karnataka government and the Centre onDonimalaimine lease extension to resolve certain "unviable terms" in the lease agreement.

He further said on September 15 that the state cabinet cleared the application to start mining operations atDonimalai. The resumption of mining at Donimalai would add production of 5-6 lakh tonnesper month, he added.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...

Differently abled people stitch face masks, distribute them for free in Jaipur

Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020