Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artificial intelligence alone can add USD 500 billion to economy: Google India

Google had recently picked up a 7.73 per cent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. The two companies have also announced plans to come up with "an entry-level affordable smartphone". Gupta said during the pandemic, data consumption jumped to 14 GB per month from 8 GB.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:51 IST
Artificial intelligence alone can add USD 500 billion to economy: Google India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google India on Thursday said artificial intelligence alone can add USD 500 billion to the economy, and assist in better forecast of floods and accurate diagnosis of diseases. The company has committed USD 10 billion for expanding India's digital footprint, a top official said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to use every tool at our disposal to address the challenges and opportunities before us," Google India Country Manager & VP, Sajay Gupta, said at the 'ABP Infocom - The Next Normal'. Google had recently picked up a 7.73 per cent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. The two companies have also announced plans to come up with "an entry-level affordable smartphone".

Gupta said during the pandemic, data consumption jumped to 14 GB per month from 8 GB. In 2014, the average consumption was just 86 MB per month, he added. The senior company official said by 2022, UPI transactions will reach the one-billion-a-day mark from around a billion per month at present.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all

France will ensure free COVID-19 vaccinations for all who are in its social security system and has earmarked 1.5 billion euros of next years social security budget to cover the cost, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.Castex said ...

Four killed in blast at English water treatment plant

A large blast at a water treatment site on the outskirts of Bristol in England killed four workers and injured a fifth, emergency services said on Thursday. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, we can confirm that there ha...

United States imposes visa curbs on members of Chinese Communist Party

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration has issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by members of Chinas ruling Communist Party and their families, in its latest move to push back against Chinese activity in the country.The...

Airports reject vaccine requirement as travel debate intensifies

Aviation industry opposition to requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for passengers has intensified as impending drug approvals trigger a debate over their role in air travel.Airports Council International, which represents airports wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020