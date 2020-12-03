Biden taps Brian Deese to head White House economic council

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he had selected Brian Deese, who helped lead then-President Barack Obama's efforts to bail out the automotive industry during the 2009 financial crisis, to head the National Economic Council (NEC).

"I'm asking Brian Deese to do this job because he's someone who looks at hard problems and finds solutions that help make life better for American families," Biden said in a video posted by his transition team. "He'll be the first (NEC director) who is a true expert on climate policy."