Biden taps Brian Deese to head White House economic council

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:52 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he had selected Brian Deese, who helped lead then-President Barack Obama's efforts to bail out the automotive industry during the 2009 financial crisis, to head the National Economic Council (NEC).

"I'm asking Brian Deese to do this job because he's someone who looks at hard problems and finds solutions that help make life better for American families," Biden said in a video posted by his transition team. "He'll be the first (NEC director) who is a true expert on climate policy."

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

