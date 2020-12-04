Uday Shankar is President-elect of FICCI for 2020-21

Uday Shankar is the President-elect of leading industry body FICCI for the year 2020-21. He will succeed Sangita Reddy during FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting being held from December 11 to 14.

Shankar is the President of Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Star and Disney India. He is the first-ever media and entertainment executive in India to lead a national industry chamber. Shankar presently leads Disney's direct-to-consumer business in over 30 countries. He has been credited with the creation of path-breaking entertainment shows and bringing world-class sports broadcasting to India.

He also envisioned the digital transformation of Star by creating Hotstar, which has now expanded globally as Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)