Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices rose by 0.8 per cent to Rs 595.45 per kg in futures trade on Friday on a pick-up in spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 4.75 , or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 595.45 per kg in a business turnover of 6,633 lots

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to increased bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in spot demand.