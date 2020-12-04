Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium futures up on spot demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:47 IST
Aluminium prices edged up 0.73 per cent to Rs 166.05 per kg in futures trade on Friday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery gained Rs 1.20, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 166.05 per kg in a business turnover of 878 lots
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.