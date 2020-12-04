Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 49,320 per 10 gram in futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 49,320 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,108 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.06 per cent higher at USD 1,842.20 per ounce in New York.