Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart unveils '2GUD Local' to bring popular offline retailers, shopping destinations online

The new format will offer offline stores, brands and shopping destinations an opportunity to unlock the benefits of technology and the social commerce hybrid retail model to reach millions of pan-India consumers, a statement said.2GUD Local will enable local stores single brand or multi-brand stores and other shopping destinations and retailers to expand their digital footprint to connect more effectively with their consumers, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:03 IST
Flipkart unveils '2GUD Local' to bring popular offline retailers, shopping destinations online
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Flipkart's independent value-driven platform, 2GUD on Friday said it has launched '2GUD Local' aimed at extending the benefits of e-commerce to traditional retail businesses. The new format will offer offline stores, brands and shopping destinations an opportunity to unlock the benefits of technology and the social commerce hybrid retail model to reach millions of pan-India consumers, a statement said.

2GUD Local will enable local stores (single brand or multi-brand stores and other shopping destinations) and retailers to expand their digital footprint to connect more effectively with their consumers, it added. 2GUD Local has started with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru. Launched in 2017, KLM Fashion Mall has expanded its reach through 17 showrooms in the last three years.

Through long-format videos shot within store premises by influencers, coupled with engaging narratives and conversations, 2GUD Local partner stores will be able to showcase their latest products and collections and offer them to online users, the statement said. 2GUD Local will assist stores in areas including cataloguing, consumer fulfilment, advertising, and marketing.

This engagement will provide retailers with an additional channel for sales and access to new geographies for consumer acquisition. "Value spending and convenience are becoming key aspects of online shopping experiences. We have launched 2GUD Local to help local brands leverage traffic on our already-popular marketplace and take their offerings to a pan-India market," Flipkart Head of 2GUD Chanakya Gupta said.

He added that audience engagement on the platform is very high and it will allow brands to have more facetime with shoppers. "2GUD Local will enable them to offer as close to an in-store experience as they can, online. We look forward to partnering with more local partner brands and serving consumers across the country in times when social distancing is of utmost importance," he said.

2GUD currently covers more than 600 product segments and offers both new and refurbished products. The platform has more than a million consumers across more than 15,000 PIN codes in India.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...

German bond yields dip before U.S. jobs data, but set for biggest weekly rise since Pfizer

German bond yields dipped modestly on Friday as markets awaited a U.S. employment report that is expected to show the worlds biggest economy added far fewer jobs in November than in the previous month. After surging earlier in the week on b...

Istanbul to seek more foreign funding as Turkish banks won't help -mayor

Istanbuls municipality will issue new bonds or seek other foreign financing for major projects as Turkeys state banks refuse to extend loans, mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Friday, days after it completed its first ever eurobond issue. The 58...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020