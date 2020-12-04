Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari inaugurates national highway projects in Nagaland

The Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister said 55 highway projects worth Rs 11,711 cr were approved for the state in the last six years.Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 15 National Highways projects in Nagaland today...These NH Projects has have a length of about 266 km involving cost of about Rs 4,127 crore, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:15 IST
Gadkari inaugurates national highway projects in Nagaland
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated a major national highway project in Nagaland and laid the foundation stone for 14 others entailing a total cost of about Rs 4,127 crore, the government said. The Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister said 55 highway projects worth Rs 11,711 cr were approved for the state in the last six years.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 15 National Highways projects in Nagaland today...These NH Projects has (have) a length of about 266 km involving cost of about Rs 4,127 crore," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh were present on the occasion besides MPs, MLAs and senior officers.

Gadkari said the Centre is committed to the development of NorthEast and Nagaland and informed that 667 km were added to the NH network in Nagaland during the last six years, which depicts a growth of nearly 76 per cent. The NH network in the state today has been extended to 1,547 km up from 880.68 km till 2014. The minister said almost all districts in Nagaland now have been connected except a few, to a robust network of National Highways. "He said, the NH network density now is 93.30 km/ 1,000 sq km against National average of 39.90 km/1,000 sq km. The population wise density of NH network in the State is 77.73km/lakh population against national average of 10.80 km /lakh population," as per the statement. Gadkari further informed that for development and improvement of National Highways, 55 projects of total length of 1,063.41 km and total cost of Rs 11,711 crore have been approved in last six years. These include improvement of Dimapur City, largest city of Nagaland, project at a total cost of about Rs 1,598 crore. Sixteen projects of length 690 Km amounting to Rs 7,955 crore are in progress, he added. Another seven works of 105 km amounting to Rs 966.75 crore are in tendering stage, the minister said adding that 11 works of 178 km length costing Rs 2,127 crore are to be approved during 2020-21 with enhanced sanction ceiling. Five works of 524 km costing over Rs 6,000 crore are in DPR (detailed project report) stage.

The Union Minister added that under CRF (central road fund), total sanction till now from 2002 is Rs 1,334.3 crore, of which Rs 487.14 crore has been released. He announced that a sum of Rs 45 crore is being released for Nagaland soon. Gadkari requested the chief minister to urgently send the estimates for Land and Damage Compensation in respect of Kohima Bypass, the statement said. He also informed that NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd) has taken up two-laning of Kohima-Mao road in Nagaland, and the civil work has already been awarded on September 30, 2020. "Chief Minister Nephiu Rio requested the Union Minister to consider development of foothill roads in the State. Gadkari informed that the same is under consideration. The CM also raised the issue of Dimapur-Kohima Road, called as the lifeline of Nagaland. "Gadkari responded that work is in progress, and 70-80 per cent work on this road has been completed. NHIDCL has undertaken rigorous efforts to bring the projects on track and expedite the progress of work. Regular meetings at the highest level have been taken to expedite the progress of work on ground," the statement said. Gadkari also urged the CM to further review the NH works to resolve the issue. Speaking about 26.25 km Kohima-Mao road for which the foundation stone was laid on Friday, Gadkari informed that this stretch is also an important part of Asian Highway (AH-1) connecting to Myanmar as it will greatly improve connectivity of Kohima city to Manipur border. It is also important for socio-economic progress of Nagaland, he said and added that better roads will help improve growth of industry and trade & marketing of local products from various resources like bamboo etc.

VK Singh hoped that the new NH projects will attract improved tourist traffic to the state.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...

German bond yields dip before U.S. jobs data, but set for biggest weekly rise since Pfizer

German bond yields dipped modestly on Friday as markets awaited a U.S. employment report that is expected to show the worlds biggest economy added far fewer jobs in November than in the previous month. After surging earlier in the week on b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020