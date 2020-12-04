Five killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Kota

Five people were killed after their SUV collided head-on with a truck while trying to overtake another vehicle and fell into a drain on a highway in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Friday. All the deceased, including the driver of the vehicle, hailed from Sheopur district. The four passengers were relatives. They were farmers who had come to Kota two days ago for the procurement of their crop at the grain mandi, they said.

The SUV collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Kota-Sheopur state highway under Digod police station around 12:15 AM on Thursday while trying to overtake another vehicle, SHO Nand Singh said. Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle fell into a drain and turned turtle, leaving all four passengers and the driver critically injured, he said.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and rushed them to the hospital where doctors declared all of them brought dead, he added. The deceased have been identified as Ramveer Meena (32), Hanuman Meena (35), Mangilal Meena (52), Ajay Meena (17), and Jagdish Mali (45), the driver, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem on Friday morning, they added. A case of negligent driving has been lodged against the unidentified truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. The truck has been seized, Singh said.