Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Kota

Five people were killed after their SUV collided head-on with a truck while trying to overtake another vehicle and fell into a drain on a highway in Rajasthans Kota district, police said on Friday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:50 IST
Five killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Kota
Representative image Image Credit:

Five people were killed after their SUV collided head-on with a truck while trying to overtake another vehicle and fell into a drain on a highway in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Friday. All the deceased, including the driver of the vehicle, hailed from Sheopur district. The four passengers were relatives. They were farmers who had come to Kota two days ago for the procurement of their crop at the grain mandi, they said.

The SUV collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Kota-Sheopur state highway under Digod police station around 12:15 AM on Thursday while trying to overtake another vehicle, SHO Nand Singh said. Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle fell into a drain and turned turtle, leaving all four passengers and the driver critically injured, he said.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and rushed them to the hospital where doctors declared all of them brought dead, he added. The deceased have been identified as Ramveer Meena (32), Hanuman Meena (35), Mangilal Meena (52), Ajay Meena (17), and Jagdish Mali (45), the driver, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem on Friday morning, they added. A case of negligent driving has been lodged against the unidentified truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. The truck has been seized, Singh said.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020