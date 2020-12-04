Left Menu
TNAU gets patent for protein-based crop growth booster

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU here got the patent for the technology for protein extraction for seed treatment and foliar spray application.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here got the patent for the technology for protein extraction for seed treatment and foliar spray application. The Seed Centre of the TNAU conducted research to standardise seed treatment and foliar spray with 'Protein Extract' to increase crop growth and productivity.

The foliar spraying of protein extract 1-1.5 per cent during pre-flowering and flowering stages, increasing the crop yield by over 15 per cent across the crop spectrum, a TNAU press release said Friday. When the protein extract was applied through seed coating of 40 -75 per cent, seed germination of crop seeds increased by about 6-8 per cent and seedling dry matter increased by 10 - 15 per cent.

Alternatively, pre-sowing soaking of the seeds in secondary protein solution of 0.5 - 0.75 per cent can be followed to increase the seed germination by 6-10 per cent depending on crop seed. The products were launched as commercial natural growth boosters as 'NutriGold' and 'SeedAid.' An application was filed for patent by the scientists for the newly developed technology which includes product development procedure of protein extract for seed treatment and foliar spray to improve crop productivity and after proper examination, patent was granted, the release said.

