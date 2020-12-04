Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors binge on Burger King India IPO; offer gets subscribed over 156 times

Investors seem to have fully savoured the Burger King India IPO, with the share sale getting subscribed a massive 156.65 times on the last day of the offer on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:18 IST
Investors binge on Burger King India IPO; offer gets subscribed over 156 times

Investors seem to have fully savoured the Burger King India IPO, with the share sale getting subscribed a massive 156.65 times on the last day of the offer on Friday. The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 11,66,93,73,500 shares as against 7,44,91,524 shares on offer, according to NSE update.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times, non-institutional investors 354.11 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 68.15 times. The initial share sale got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 810-crore IPO included a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore. Promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd sold up to 6 crore shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the sale fetched Rs 360 crore.

Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 59-60 per share. Burger King India had on December 1 raised Rs 364.5 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial were the managers to the offer. Burger King India is among the top-3 most-subscribed IPO this year along with Happiest Minds Technologies and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Currently, the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss step up corona measures but keep ski resorts open

Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....

1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban toppe...

Child Rights Body summons Nayagarh DM, SP

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Friday issued summons to the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Nayagarh to appear personally before the commission in connection with the alleged kidnapping a...

India considers changing new farm laws after mass protests

Indias government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said on Friday.Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020