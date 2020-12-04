Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs 2

Its co-founder Mohammad Hasan added that with these funds, the company is looking to build more features, hire top talent, and onboard creators across tier I, II and III cities. The New Shop raises USD 500,000 funding Omni-channel retail brand The New Shop on Friday said it has raised USD 500,000 in funding from Huddle Accelerator and others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:02 IST
Business briefs 2

TagMango, which provides monetisation channels for content creators, on Friday said it has raised about Rs 5.5 crore in funding from Y Combinator and others. Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), XRM Media, Pioneer Fund and angel investors from the US and the UAE also participated in the seed funding round, a statement said. "The amount raised will enable the brand to build tech capabilities and expand its creator base with a keen focus on Bharat," it added.

The company has already onboarded over 3,000 organic creators in the soft launch with about 50 creators enjoying a million-plus following and 200 creators with more than 100,000 following across social media platforms. "We at TagMango are on a mission to turn their dreams into an ambitious career empowering them with content monetization tools and a platform to foster lasting communities," TagMango co-founder Divyanshu Damani said. Its co-founder Mohammad Hasan added that with these funds, the company is looking to build more features, hire top talent, and onboard creators across tier I, II and III cities.

* * * The New Shop raises USD 500,000 funding * Omni-channel retail brand The New Shop on Friday said it has raised USD 500,000 in funding from Huddle Accelerator and others. The funding, which is a mix of equity and venture debt, is backed by Huddle Accelerator with participation from Anthill Ventures, AngelList India and Lets Venture, according to a statement. Angel investors including Sameer Walia, Rohit Chanana of Sarcha Advisors, Tejinderpal Miglani, Rathin Lahiri and Rohit Raj as well as existing investors also participated in this round, it added. This is a second round of fundraise after an angel round of USD 220,000 from the Original Shark Kevin Harrington and Haresh Mehta in March 2019. Founded in March 2019 by Charak Almast, Aastha Almast and Mani Dev Gyawali, The New Shop is a chain of 24x7 retail stores with an omni-channel presence.

This capital will take The New Shop to an ARR (average recurring revenue) for USD 2 million in 12 months, a 7X increase year-on-year. The company will extend its brand portfolio with more curated and relevant products for consumers, the statement said..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K police seizes heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Anti Narcotics Task Force ANTF of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized contraband substance worth Rs 1.5 core from an alleged drug peddler in Pulwama district, officials said. The ANTF received a tip-off about a drug smuggling bid ...

Heavy rains batter TN, deep depression weakens

Heavy rains continued to batter Tamil Nadu on Friday leading to inundation of crops and waterlogging in many rural and urban areas even as the deep depression over Gulf of Mannar near Ramanathapuram weakened into a depression. The India Met...

Centre asks state food commissions to give special attention to vulnerable sections

The Centre on Friday asked state food commissions SFCs to give special attention to vulnerable section of the society while ensuring effective implementation of food law. A review meeting was held with independent SFCs under the chairmanshi...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020