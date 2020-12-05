Man run over and killed by goods train in Palamu district

Man run over and killed by goods train in Palamu districtPTI | Medininagar | Updated: 05-12-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 11:50 IST
A man was run over and killedby a goods train in Jharkhands Palamu district on Saturday,Government Railway Police (GRP) said
The man was run over and killed by the goods trainwhen he was crossing the railway tracks under the Sudanoverbridge, about one km from Daltonganj railway station, theGRP said
The body has not been identified yet, they said,adding that is has been sent to Medinirai Medical CollegeHospital for post-mortem.