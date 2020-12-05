Man run over and killed by goods train in Palamu district

A man was run over and killedby a goods train in Jharkhands Palamu district on Saturday,Government Railway Police (GRP) said

The man was run over and killed by the goods trainwhen he was crossing the railway tracks under the Sudanoverbridge, about one km from Daltonganj railway station, theGRP said

The body has not been identified yet, they said,adding that is has been sent to Medinirai Medical CollegeHospital for post-mortem.