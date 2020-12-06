Left Menu
Thane woman gets Rs 4.89L as compensation for 2017 accident

The Thane MACT has awarded Rs 4.89 lakh as compensation to a 34-year-old woman who was hospitalized for a long period of time after a multi-utility vehicle hit her scooter in 2017.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 14:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Thane MACT has awarded Rs 4.89 lakh as compensation to a 34-year-old woman who was hospitalized for a long period of time after a multi-utility vehicle hit her scooter in 2017. On May 3 that year, Sunita Bhanushali, a private tutor earning Rs 10,000 per month, was riding her scooter when the MUV collided head on, leaving her in hospital and without an income for a considerable period of time.

In his order issued on December 01, MACT Member and District Judge MM Walimohammed said the owner of the MUV and the insurance firm "should jointly and severally make the payment along with 7 per cent interest per annum". The compensation granted includes Rs 2.88 lakh towards pain and suffering, Rs 30,000 for diet, Rs 10,000 for conveyance and Rs 1,61,212 towards mediclaim.

