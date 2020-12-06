Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 8th month in Nov; down 10.5% in Apr-Nov

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said the cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.All ports barring Mormugao -- which recorded a 17.58 per cent increase in cargo handling to 12.20 MT -- saw a negative growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:05 IST
Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 8th month in Nov; down 10.5% in Apr-Nov

Adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, India's top 12 ports witnessed a considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eighth straight month in November, according to ports sector industry body IPA. Cargo traffic at 12 major ports that are under the control of the Centre dropped by 10.53 per cent to 414.30 million tonnes (MT) during April-November period of the current fiscal compared to 463.05 MT during April-November of the last fiscal. Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said the cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All ports barring Mormugao -- which recorded a 17.58 per cent increase in cargo handling to 12.20 MT -- saw a negative growth. Cargo handling at Kamrajar Port (Ennore) nosedived 29.65 per cent during April-November to 14.46 MT, while ports like Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai saw their cargo volumes dropping by about 17 per cent during the said period.

JNPT suffered a sharp decline of 15 per cent. Deendayal Port reported a 10.15 per cent drop in cargo volume while VO Chidambarnar recorded a dip of 11.97 per cent and cargo handling at New Mangalore dropped by over 7 per cent. Paradip Port recorded a decline of 1.38 per cent.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia). In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, sharp declines were witnessed in handling of containers, coal and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) among other commodities.

These ports handle about 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic. They handled 705 MT of cargo last fiscal. Mandaviya had told Parliament in September that there was a considerable decline in the total traffic, containers traffic and other than containers traffic in March, April, May, June, July and August, 2020 as compared to the corresponding months in 2019. The minister, however, had added that recovery has started since June 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the worlds largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed...

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

The United Arab Emirates was the target of cyber attacks after establishing formal ties with Israel, the Gulf Arab states cyber security head said on Sunday. The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020