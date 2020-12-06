Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anmol Feeds plans Rs 50-cr expansion in Bengal, Bihar

He also advocated for better access to credit by small poultry farmers who operate on leased land.Anmol Feeds has eight manufacturing plants across six states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand and Haryana..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:52 IST
Anmol Feeds plans Rs 50-cr expansion in Bengal, Bihar

City-based Anmol Feeds will invest Rs 50 crore for expansion of its manufacturing capacities in West Bengal and Bihar, despite sales taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said. "We plan to set up a floating fish feed meal and shrimp feed factory in eastern India, which should start operations around March 2021," Managing Director Amit Saraogi told PTI.

"We intend to invest Rs 30 crore in Bihar and Rs 20 crore in Bengal towards the expansion," he said. He said Anmol Feeds has been catering to the livestock feed requirements of 20 states, working with more than 50,000 farmer families and 1,000 employees.

Saraogi said the company launched its products under the umbrella brand 'Nouriture' last year, introducing the floating fish feed meal and shrimp feed. He also advocated for better access to credit by small poultry farmers who operate on leased land.

Anmol Feeds has eight manufacturing plants across six states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand and Haryana..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the worlds largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed...

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

The United Arab Emirates was the target of cyber attacks after establishing formal ties with Israel, the Gulf Arab states cyber security head said on Sunday. The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020