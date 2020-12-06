Anmol Feeds plans Rs 50-cr expansion in Bengal, Bihar

City-based Anmol Feeds will invest Rs 50 crore for expansion of its manufacturing capacities in West Bengal and Bihar, despite sales taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said. "We plan to set up a floating fish feed meal and shrimp feed factory in eastern India, which should start operations around March 2021," Managing Director Amit Saraogi told PTI.

"We intend to invest Rs 30 crore in Bihar and Rs 20 crore in Bengal towards the expansion," he said. He said Anmol Feeds has been catering to the livestock feed requirements of 20 states, working with more than 50,000 farmer families and 1,000 employees.

Saraogi said the company launched its products under the umbrella brand 'Nouriture' last year, introducing the floating fish feed meal and shrimp feed. He also advocated for better access to credit by small poultry farmers who operate on leased land.

Anmol Feeds has eight manufacturing plants across six states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand and Haryana..