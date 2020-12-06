Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Santas still race despite pandemic rules

Everyone can just run at a different time and that is really helpful," said Grit Schmidt, one of the few dozen running Santas. While Germany managed to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and has closed restaurants and bars, and limited public gatherings.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:11 IST
German Santas still race despite pandemic rules

A small group of hardy Germans sought to keep alive an annual tradition on Sunday despite coronavirus restrictions as they took part in a run dressed in Santa robes and hats. "We think it is very sad that the run can't take place normally this year," said running club member Sebastian Stolle.

Normally up to 1,200 people take part in the Santa Claus run in the eastern town of Michendorf, but this year participants were asked to keep their distance and post photos of themselves while running. "The number of runners is limited and there are different schedules to run. There is not a starting line and time for everyone. Everyone can just run at a different time and that is really helpful," said Grit Schmidt, one of the few dozen running Santas.

While Germany managed to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and has closed restaurants and bars, and limited public gatherings.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...

Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is getting away from the path of the Constitution. He said that a huge blow...

Mizoram governor greets service personnel on the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday hailed the armed forces and paid rich tribute to the valiant heroes, who sacrificed their lives in serving the country. On the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, Pillai said that service personnel...

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 PTI SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020