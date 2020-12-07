PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 07

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Largest Coca-Cola bottler targets net-zero emissions by 2040 https://on.ft.com/3lMRTF2 Mike Ashley makes eleventh-hour play for Debenhams https://on.ft.com/36TgeVz

UK exporters to get extra aid to spur post-Brexit trade https://on.ft.com/2IjkX9i Overview

The world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc, said on Monday it would seek to reach "net zero" by 2040 after cutting pollution from its packaging, ingredients, transport and refrigeration, and pushing suppliers to eliminate their own emissions. Mike Ashley's Frasers Group Plc has entered talks over a possible last-minute rescue of Debenhams, marking the billionaire's second attempt to buy the stricken UK department store chain.

British exporters will be given extra financial help by the UK government to encourage trade after Brexit and take advantage of new free trade agreements. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)