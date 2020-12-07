Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's terms HDFC Bank's multiple digital outages 'credit negative'

The recurring outages also risk hurting the banks brand perception among a growing and increasingly digitally savvy customer base, and increases the potential that clients switch to other banks, which would lead to a reduction in revenue and low-cost retail funding, Moodys said in a statement.Last week, banking sector regulator Reserve Bank of India RBI had asked the bank to temporarily stop all launches under its digital 2.0 initiative and stop sourcing new credit card customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:44 IST
Moody's terms HDFC Bank's multiple digital outages 'credit negative'

Global rating agency Moody's on Monday said HDFC Bank's multiple digital outages are credit negative as such recurring incidents could lead to moderation in revenue and flight of customers to other banks. The recurring outages also risk hurting the bank's brand perception among a growing and increasingly digitally savvy customer base, and increases the potential that clients switch to other banks, which would lead to a reduction in revenue and low-cost retail funding, Moody's said in a statement.

Last week, banking sector regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked the bank to temporarily stop all launches under its digital 2.0 initiative and stop sourcing new credit card customers. The announcement came after the bank experienced multiple outages in its internet banking, mobile banking and payment utility services over the past two years.

"The regulators' action is in response to weaknesses in HDFC Bank's digital infrastructure and operational resilience and is credit negative because the bank is increasingly relying on digital channels to source and service its customers," it said. The rating firm does not expect the regulators' action to materially affect the bank's existing business and financial profile.

Nevertheless, it said, the RBI action will delay the launch of HDFC Bank's Digital 2.0 initiative, under which the bank aims to consolidate all customers' digital transactions, including payments, savings, investments, shopping, trade, insurance and advisory services, into one platform. This has the potential to increase spending to improve the bank's digital infrastructure, which would strain its profitability, it said.

HDFC Bank, the second-largest bank in India by deposits, leads in terms of digital transactions processed, it said, adding, about 95 per cent of the bank's retail transactions were conducted digitally in the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, as against 85 per cent in fiscal 2018..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

China says firmly opposes U.S. sanctioning Chinese officials

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposing sanctions on the Chinese Communist Partys CCP United Front Work Department, the foreign ministry said on Monday. China will take the necessary and legit...

Brexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal

Brexit hung in the balance on Monday as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences to strike a trade deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days time.As fears rose of a chaotic no-...

Arya Dhayal croons for popular composer Afzal Yusuff

Popular music composer Afzal Yusuff and vocalist Arya Dhayal, whose peppy Carnatic Western fusion numbers on social media drew praise even from Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan, have come together to record a soulful melody. Yusuff, who is ...

China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020