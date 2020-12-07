Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC offers to buy back masala bonds worth Rs 4,000 cr

The 2022 notes are currently listed on SGX-ST, London Stock Exchanges International Securities Market, NSE IFSC and India INX.The tender offer memorandum has not been, nor will it be, registered, produced or published as an offer document as an offer document whether as a prospectus or otherwise with any Registrar of Companies in India, Sebi, any Indian stock exchange or any other statutory or regulatory body of like nature in India, except for filing of any information which is mandatorily required to be disclosed or filed in India under any applicable Indian laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:48 IST
NTPC offers to buy back masala bonds worth Rs 4,000 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-run power giant NTPC has made an offer to buy back its masala bonds worth Rs 4,000 crore from bondholders or lenders. Masala bonds are issued outside India but denominated in Indian rupees, rather than the local currency. NTPC has launched a cash tender offer to buy the masala bonds worth totaling Rs 4,000 crore. According to company statement, the offer include the rupee denominated Rs 2,000-crore 7.375 per cent notes issued on August 10, 2016, payable In USD and due on August 10, 2021 (''2021 notes'').

The offer also includes rupee denominated Rs 2,000-crore 7.25 per cent notes issued on May 3, 2017, payable In USD and due on May 3, 2022. The company had issued the 2021 notes, which are currently listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), the London Stock Exchange's Professional Securities Market, the NSE IFSC Limited (NSE IFSC) and the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX). The 2022 notes are currently listed on SGX-ST, London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market, NSE IFSC and India INX.

The tender offer memorandum has not been, nor will it be, registered, produced or published as an offer document as an offer document (whether as a prospectus or otherwise) with any Registrar of Companies in India, Sebi, any Indian stock exchange or any other statutory or regulatory body of like nature in India, except for filing of any information which is mandatorily required to be disclosed or filed in India under any applicable Indian laws. The tender offer memorandum has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by the ROC, Sebi, Reserve Bank of India or any statutory or regulatory body in India of like nature in India or by any Indian stock exchange. The offers will not be, and has not been, offered in India by means of any document and does not constitute an advertisement, invitation, offer or solicitation of an offer to buy back any notes in violation of applicable Indian laws, the company added.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

China says firmly opposes U.S. sanctioning Chinese officials

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposing sanctions on the Chinese Communist Partys CCP United Front Work Department, the foreign ministry said on Monday. China will take the necessary and legit...

Brexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal

Brexit hung in the balance on Monday as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences to strike a trade deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days time.As fears rose of a chaotic no-...

Arya Dhayal croons for popular composer Afzal Yusuff

Popular music composer Afzal Yusuff and vocalist Arya Dhayal, whose peppy Carnatic Western fusion numbers on social media drew praise even from Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan, have come together to record a soulful melody. Yusuff, who is ...

China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020