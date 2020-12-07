Left Menu
Protesting farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'

People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND, the traffic police said on Twitter.The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:49 IST
Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday in large numbers, as police increased deployment at various Delhi border points. Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike against the laws and demanded that the legislations be repealed.

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are among the political parties that are backing the day-long strike. The Delhi Police has increased deployment and security arrangements on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as a precautionary measure.

Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand. Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday tweeted about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders. The Tikri and Jharoda borders are also closed, it said. The National Highway-44 (NH-44) has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes through Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders.Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, traffic police said.

Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida link road too is closed for traffic movement, it said. "The Chilla border on the Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the traffic police said on Twitter.

The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. "People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added. However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two wheeler traffic, police said.

They said those travelling to Haryana can take Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders..

