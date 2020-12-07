Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindalco flags off Rs 730 crore aluminium extrusion plant in Silvassa

Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries on Monday announced plans to set up a 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa in the union territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:24 IST
Hindalco flags off Rs 730 crore aluminium extrusion plant in Silvassa
Commercial production at the plant is expected to start in two years. Image Credit: ANI

Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries on Monday announced plans to set up a 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa in the union territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Rs 730 crore plant will service the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions.

Hindalco said the project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in its downstream strategy as the company revives its long-term downstream investment plan. The company's intent is to build a larger value-added product portfolio over the next few years. This investment indicates confidence in the economic revival, which in turn will grow the demand for downstream value-added products.

"We are seeing a revival in the economy, with demand picking in the building and construction and automotive sectors," said Managing Director Satish Pai. "This has given us the confidence to move forward. The Silvassa facility will enable us to service our customers faster, with an offering of high-end quality aluminium products," he said.

The fully automated plant includes three extrusion presses and will enable Hindalco to service premium customers in the building and construction, auto and transport, electrical, consumer and industrial goods sectors. The aluminium extrusion market in India is expected to grow from the current level of around 3.73 lakh tonnes to reach about 8.5 lakh tonnes by 2030. The western and southern regions of the domestic market account for over 60 per cent of the extrusion market.

"Over the next few years, as part of our downstream strategy, we intend to enhance our capacity from over 3 lakh tonnes currently to more than 6 lakh tonnes with investments of Rs 7,000 crore," said Pai. Hindalco's existing extrusion plants in Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh and Alupuram in Kerala cater mainly to the auto, defence, aerospace and industrial segments.

The Silvassa facility will add an additional 34,000-tonne capacity with a focus on the building and construction segment which comprises over 60 per cent of the extrusion market apart from auto, transport and other segments. Commercial production at the plant is expected to start in two years.

Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, and a major player in copper. Its global footprint spans 47 manufacturing units across 10 countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Kochhar prevails in playoff against Lahiri to win Jeev Milkha Invitational Meet

Karandeep Kochhar fashioned a remarkable come-from-behind victory at his home course, prevailing in the playoff against Anirban Lahiri at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament, that was extended by a day due to fading light, he...

Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrel

A 20-year-old powerloom worker wasarrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killinghis 19-year-old wife, a police official said on MondayMohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would havefrequent fights as he suspected her cha...

Follow norms for safe disposal of swabs used for COVID tests: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and others to follow all prescribed safety measures, guidelines and norms for the safe disposal of swabs used for Rapid Antigen Testing of COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Just...

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 10 paise to Rs 214.50 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demandOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020