Major Drug Bust at India-Nepal Border: Arrest and Seizure of 18 kg Charas

A man named Hemant Singh was arrested near the India-Nepal border with 18 kg of charas worth Rs 9 crore. Singh, from Ghazipur, was caught during a routine police check. Authorities continue searching for another suspect and are investigating the smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking drug bust took place near the India-Nepal border, where a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal and Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man with 18 kg of charas, valued at approximately Rs 9 crore in the international market, authorities revealed.

The arrested individual was identified as Hemant Singh, hailing from Ghazipur district. He was intercepted while entering India from Nepal in a Swift car during ordinary checking protocols in the Nautanwa area, police reported.

Seized from Singh's vehicle were 38 packets of charas, officials stated. While one accomplice escaped, efforts to trace him continue. Singh is believed to be a mere carrier in a larger smuggling network, and investigations are underway to uncover more details, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

