Media Channels Under Fire for Maligning Women IAS Officers
The Telangana IAS Officers' Institute filed a complaint leading to an FIR against several media outlets for a derogatory story against women IAS officers. The institute denounced the false and malicious allegations, claiming the broadcast irresponsibly undermined the officers' integrity and official postings.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the Telangana IAS Officers' Institute has filed a complaint prompting the city police to register an FIR against various media channels, including prominent news outlets. The catalyst for this action was an allegedly defamatory broadcast concerning women IAS officers, the police announced on Monday.
The institute voiced its strong condemnation, describing the broadcast as containing 'false, malicious, and unsubstantiated allegations' against the women in service. The statement highlighted the reckless nature of the report, which, according to the institute, sought to undermine the officers' legitimacy through baseless insinuations.
In strong terms, the institute's statement decried the attempts to tarnish the reputations of these officers, emphasizing the absence of evidence to support the claims made during the contentious broadcast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Broadcasting: Creator's Economy Gets Prime Time Spotlight
Man visits Commissioner office to file complaint, steals policeman's bike; held
Swiss families file legal complaint over New Year's bar fire
Delhi HC stays order mandating human intervention in RBI ombudsman complaints
I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s family files police complaint alleging theft during ED raids at home