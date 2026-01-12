Media Channels Under Fire for Maligning Women IAS Officers

In a recent development, the Telangana IAS Officers' Institute has filed a complaint prompting the city police to register an FIR against various media channels, including prominent news outlets. The catalyst for this action was an allegedly defamatory broadcast concerning women IAS officers, the police announced on Monday.

The institute voiced its strong condemnation, describing the broadcast as containing 'false, malicious, and unsubstantiated allegations' against the women in service. The statement highlighted the reckless nature of the report, which, according to the institute, sought to undermine the officers' legitimacy through baseless insinuations.

In strong terms, the institute's statement decried the attempts to tarnish the reputations of these officers, emphasizing the absence of evidence to support the claims made during the contentious broadcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)