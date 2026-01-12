Indonesia Eyes Multibillion-Dollar Defense Deal with Pakistan
Indonesia's defense minister met with Pakistan's air force chief to negotiate a potential deal involving JF-17 combat jets and drones. Talks highlight Pakistan's expanding defense industry and Indonesia's efforts to modernize its air force, amidst strategic defense procurement alliances in the region.
Indonesia's defense minister has engaged in high-level talks with Pakistan's air force chief in Islamabad to explore a potential defense deal. The discussions focus on the sale of JF-17 combat jets and drones, as Indonesia works to update its aging air force fleet.
With its defense industry on an upward trajectory, Pakistan is actively pursuing a series of defense agreements across the region. The proposed Indonesia deal, which sources indicate involves approximately 40 JF-17 jets and Shahpar drones, is part of a broader strategic move to build robust regional defense ties.
Both countries confirmed these high-level discussions, which seek to fortify defense cooperation for future long-term relations. Jakarta continues its strategy to diversify defense procurement, adding Pakistan as a potential ally in the rapid expansion of its military capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
