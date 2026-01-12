Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes Multibillion-Dollar Defense Deal with Pakistan

Indonesia's defense minister met with Pakistan's air force chief to negotiate a potential deal involving JF-17 combat jets and drones. Talks highlight Pakistan's expanding defense industry and Indonesia's efforts to modernize its air force, amidst strategic defense procurement alliances in the region.

Updated: 12-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:17 IST
Indonesia's defense minister has engaged in high-level talks with Pakistan's air force chief in Islamabad to explore a potential defense deal. The discussions focus on the sale of JF-17 combat jets and drones, as Indonesia works to update its aging air force fleet.

With its defense industry on an upward trajectory, Pakistan is actively pursuing a series of defense agreements across the region. The proposed Indonesia deal, which sources indicate involves approximately 40 JF-17 jets and Shahpar drones, is part of a broader strategic move to build robust regional defense ties.

Both countries confirmed these high-level discussions, which seek to fortify defense cooperation for future long-term relations. Jakarta continues its strategy to diversify defense procurement, adding Pakistan as a potential ally in the rapid expansion of its military capabilities.

