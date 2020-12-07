Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures slipped by Rs 4.50 to Rs 592.10 per kg on Monday as participants reduced their positions amid muted demand in domestic market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 4.50, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 592.10 per kg in a business turnover of 5,753 lots

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.