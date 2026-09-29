Refugee Safety Nets Are Thinning as Humanitarian Funding Dries Up

UNHCR's funding crisis is now cutting directly into the machinery of refugee protection. Registration systems are slowing, safe houses are losing capacity, child protection coverage is shrinking, and programmes designed to help displaced people rebuild livelihoods are being scaled back across several major displacement settings.

Nearly 8.3 million refugees, forcibly displaced people and stateless people are at risk of losing access to vital assistance, according to UNHCR. Funding available to the agency fell from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $3.9 billion in 2025, while by the end of July 2026 it had received only 32 per cent of the $8.5 billion required for the year, even as the population under its mandate remained at historically high levels.

Registration delays are becoming protection failures

The consequences are particularly visible in services that determine whether displaced people can enter the protection system at all. Registration and documentation are often the gateway to assistance, legal recognition and access to essential services, which makes delays more than an administrative problem.

In Chad, 319,000 refugees face registration delays that can leave them without the documentation needed to access services and can expose them to detention risks. Up to 200,000 women and girls also risk losing access to safe spaces and prevention programmes, while around 233,000 children could lose child protection services.

Ethiopia shows how deep some service reductions have already become. Capacity at safe houses for survivors of gender-based violence has fallen by more than half within a year, while child protection coverage in some areas has dropped by as much as 85 per cent. In Sudan, tens of thousands of survivors of sexual violence and children at serious risk could also lose access to critical protection services.

Cuts at this level alter the function of the humanitarian response itself. When registration, safe shelter and child protection weaken, fewer people are reached at the points where legal vulnerability, violence and exploitation are already acute.

Self-reliance programmes are being cut alongside emergency support

Funding pressure is also reaching programmes intended to help refugees reduce long-term dependence on humanitarian assistance. Livelihood support, vocational training and business development are meant to create alternatives to prolonged aid reliance, yet these are among the areas now at risk.

In Chad, approximately 395,000 refugees and host-community members could lose access to livelihoods, vocational training and business development opportunities. In Iraq, up to 350,000 refugees and asylum-seekers risk losing access to economic inclusion programmes.

The contradiction is structural. Humanitarian agencies are being asked to prioritise emergency needs while also helping displaced populations become more economically independent, but shrinking budgets are simultaneously weakening both objectives. When economic inclusion programmes disappear, refugees may have fewer routes to income, skills and business activity. The result can be a system that spends less on long-term self-reliance while remaining responsible for the consequences of continued dependency.

Return without reintegration support leaves another gap

The funding squeeze follows displaced people even after they begin returning home. Return is often treated as an endpoint in displacement policy, but for households rebuilding their lives, it can mark the beginning of another period of financial insecurity.

In Syria, 162,500 vulnerable internally displaced people and refugee returnees are set to miss financial assistance during the initial stages of return unless additional funding is secured. Without that support, households may have fewer resources to meet basic needs and begin rebuilding their lives.

Afghanistan provides another measure of how sharply reintegration assistance has narrowed. Only 175 households had received reintegration grants so far in 2026, compared with 5,300 households in 2024.

The figures show how much less support is reaching households at the point of reintegration. A system that reduces assistance during displacement and again during return risks creating gaps across the entire displacement cycle rather than at a single stage.

Earmarked funding is narrowing UNHCR's room to respond

UNHCR is also dealing with a less visible constraint: a growing share of its funding can only be used for specific projects or activities. The proportion of earmarked funding rose from 19 per cent in 2022 to 51 per cent in 2026. Restricted funding can help donors direct resources toward chosen priorities, but it also limits the agency's ability to move money toward emerging or underfunded needs. When overall funding is already falling, that loss of flexibility can make shortages harder to manage across multiple crises.

The issue, therefore, is not only how much money UNHCR receives, but how much discretion it retains over where that money can be used. A smaller pool of funding becomes even more difficult to manage when more than half of it is tied to predefined activities.

UNHCR has already restructured programmes and narrowed priorities to preserve critical functions, yet continued shortfalls are reaching areas that sit close to the core of refugee protection. Registration, protection from violence, child safeguarding, livelihoods and reintegration are all under pressure at the same time.

The broader trajectory is increasingly clear: humanitarian financing is becoming both thinner and more restricted while displacement needs remain exceptionally high. If that pattern continues, more refugee responses will be shaped by rationing rather than by need, with agencies deciding not where assistance is most effective, but which essential services can still be sustained.