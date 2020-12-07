Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank launches interoperable banking app

With the new version of the app, a customer of any other bank can link all their bank accounts to this app even as they bank with any bank, the statement said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:13 IST
ICICI Bank launches interoperable banking app
There will be no impact on the current distribution arrangements. Image Credit: ANI

The second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday launched a new version of its mobile payment app which is interoperable and allows payments and other banking services to customers of any other bank. The latest version of the bank's mobile banking app is called iMobile Pay, through which customers of other banks can link their bank account, generate a UPI ID and start paying, shopping, transfer funds to any bank account or to any other payment apps or digital wallets; or bill payments and online recharges, among others, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The app also offers instant banking services such as savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, and travel cards, among others. Claiming it to be a first-of-its-kind facility, the bank said the app also provides interoperability as customers no longer have to remember the UPI IDs of their contacts and can transfer money across payment apps and wallets.

"We have always been at the forefront of introducing pioneering innovations, including the country's first mobile banking app, iMobile, in 2008. With the new version of the app, a customer of any other bank can link all their bank accounts to this app even as they bank with any bank," the statement said.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Five suspected terrorists arrested; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light

Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhis Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ...

Centre will be responsible for any inconvenience to people during Bandh: Cong

The Congress Monday said the Centre would be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people during the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the three recently enacted agri-marketing laws. The Congress and seve...

EU weighs up sanctions against Turkey in east Med gas dispute

European Union foreign ministers evaluated grounds on Monday for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute before the blocs leaders decide at a summit on Dec. 10-11 whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive mea...

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore, Dec 7 PTI Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU secured 8th rank in the ICAR Indian Council for Agricultural Research ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year. The university attained 8th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020