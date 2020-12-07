China suspends imports from Australian beef plant Meramist Pty Ltd from Dec 7

China suspends imports from Australian beef plant Meramist Pty Ltd from Dec 7Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:24 IST
China said on Monday that it has suspended imports from Australian beef plant Meramist Pty Ltd.
China has stopped receiving applications and registration for beef exports from the plant from Dec. 7, the General Administration of Customs said in a notice on its website.
The official statement did not say why the trade was halted.
Also Read: Biggest Australian states reopen borders as coronavirus cases ease
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian