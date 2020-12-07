Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avass Successfully Tests Ground-breaking Fully Electric Sports Car which will Cover Over 1000 km with Single Charge

Australian company Avass' latest developments into the electric car project have achieved consistent performance tests of 1,160 km with a single charge in the Avass Prototype R800 - a fully electric Sports Car.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:10 IST
Avass Successfully Tests Ground-breaking Fully Electric Sports Car which will Cover Over 1000 km with Single Charge
Avass Prototype R800 - a fully electric Sports Car. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne [Australia] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Australian company Avass' latest developments into the electric car project have achieved consistent performance tests of 1,160 km with a single charge in the Avass Prototype R800 - a fully electric Sports Car. The R800 is an impressive 870 kg sports coupe delivering rapid response to rear drive via central High Performance Avass Motor. The charging time of this ground-breaking innovation via a wall plug is 4 hours and with a Fast Charging Unit, it is fully charged from depletion in less than 40 minutes.

The R800 performance tests have taken 11.6 hours to achieve 1,160 km with a single charge driven at constant speed not exceeding 100km/h. Avass R800 battery pack capacity is 120kWh and its energy consumption is 10.33kWh/100km with current capacity 112.41Ah. The company had announced last year that it will be exploring opportunities of expanding operations in India and is viewing India as a key base to manufacture a range of full electric vehicles, including buses, cars, motorcycles, batteries and more. EVs like the R800 that achieve a larger distance with a single charge would definitely acquire larger demand. Many large B2B players in e-commerce, grocery, food, couriers have already been piloting EVs and some have moved to advanced stages of deployment.

In the recent past, the Indian government too has stepped up efforts to move towards more EVs. At the recent virtual 'Electric Mobility Conference 2020', Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME, Govt of India, had said, "That the future is very bright and India has the potential to become the largest EV market in the world as the government continues to push for EV adoption." Dr. Allen Saylav, Group CEO, Avass Group of Companies said, "There has been a great focus on awareness about environmental protection which has given a major push to development trends in the EV industry. Avass has been exploring the huge potential of the global electric vehicle market for some time now. Our R800 Sports Car is highly suitable for countries like India that are demonstrating high potential in development of clean energy transportation infrastructure.

The Prototype Vehicle will undergo Homologation Approval Process for mass production anticipated commencing in second half of 2021. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 415 p.m. Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine PM.312 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 ...

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 62148.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 49002.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49199.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 071...

Police detain Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the state police while he was staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow on Monday. Earlier, the SP chief and his party workers had staged the sit-in protest as thei...

IKEA turns the page: drops iconic catalogue after 70 years

Budget furniture giant IKEA has decided to discontinue its catalogue, one of the worlds biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online, it said on Monday.The 70-year old publication reached a peak in 2016 when more than 200 million co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020