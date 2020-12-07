More than 50 Indian Businesses Set to Enter Nepal through Franchisees

Left Menu
The 2nd Nepal-India Franchise Expo, summit and awards were successfully held from Nov 2-4 2020, through customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform. The Expo that saw several new Indian brands entering Nepal was organised by the Embassy of India through Nepal Franchise and FNCCI. The event showcased more than 125 participating brands across 3 Pavillion Categories - Dealership and Distribution, Franchising and Start-ups respectively.

Nepal-India Franchise . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 2nd Nepal-India Franchise Expo, summit and awards were successfully held from Nov 2-4 2020, through customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform. The Expo that saw several new Indian brands entering Nepal was organised by the Embassy of India through Nepal Franchise and FNCCI. The event showcased more than 125 participating brands across 3 Pavillion Categories - Dealership and Distribution, Franchising and Start-ups respectively. Unilever, Dabur, Amul, Britannia, Patanjali, KFC, Fortune Hotel-ITC, Toppr, Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS), JD Global, Brainwellness, Aptech, Dominos, Complan, Nycil, Sugarfree, Glucon-D and many more are among the brands that have realised the business potential in Nepal and committed to making a substantial investment in the country through franchisees. Presently, A sum of half a million dollars is believed to have been pledged during the recently concluded Nepal India Franchise Summit.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador, Embassy of India, said, "The second edition of Nepal-India Franchise Expo, Summit and Awards was a runaway success! The event was flawless, well organised and well attended - opening the doors to many such events in the future." The event showcased about 125 participating brands in the Expo with various sessions and panel discussions by some of the eminent personalities from both the Nation. In total, 30 plus conversions took place. Furthermore, the event enjoyed a total number of 8000 virtual attendees across three days, while there were 10+ VVIP Dignitaries and about 20+ Speakers who are considered as industry leaders. A total number of 50 business deals took place till now, and a whopping 15,000 page views were registered during the entire event.

Diwesh Bothra Founder and CEO of Nepal Franchise said, "Despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, the virtual expo has been a phenomenal success with many businesses from India and Nepal pledging to be partners in growth through investment and knowledge exchange." With increasing ease of trade, open border policies, and infrastructure development, Nepal is on a trajectory of exponential growth in both the domestic economy and international trade. The Expo presented a remarkable opportunity for many Indian Brands to enter numerous untapped markets in the country. The first edition of the summit was held in May 2019, which received an overwhelming response. It had close to 70 leading Indian brands and around 20 Nepali brands participating. More than 2,000 entrepreneurs from Nepal were provided with the opportunity to engage with these brands and explore business opportunities. There were more than 50 business engagement leads generated during the event.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

