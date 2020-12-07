Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi extends deadline for comments on minimum public offer requirement to Dec 24

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended till December 24 the deadline for submission of public comments on review of the minimum public offer requirement for large issuers. At present, all companies with a post-issue capital above Rs 4,000 crore are compulsorily required to dilute at least 10 per cent shareholding in the initial public offering IPO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:36 IST
Sebi extends deadline for comments on minimum public offer requirement to Dec 24
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended till December 24 the deadline for submission of public comments on review of the minimum public offer requirement for large issuers. In November, Sebi had put up a consultation paper on review of requirement of minimum public offer for large issuers in terms of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules. It proposed to reduce the minimum offer size in an initial share sale, whereby companies with a post-issue capital of above Rs 10,000 crore would be required to offer at least 5 per cent stake in IPO. At present, all companies with a post-issue capital above Rs 4,000 crore are compulsorily required to dilute at least 10 per cent shareholding in the initial public offering (IPO). It had said there could be a scenario where large issuers may not be compliant with 10 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) at the time of listing. Accordingly, the regulator recommended that MPS of 10 per cent should be achieved in 18 months by such issuers and 25 per cent within three years from the date of listing. Further, the regulator suggested providing additional time to comply with MPS of 25 per cent in case of very large issuers with post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore and above. For such issuers, it has been proposed that minimum of 10 per cent should be achieved in two years and 25 per cent within five years from the date of listing. Currently, companies need to achieve MPS of 25 per cent within three years of listing. It had sought comments on the proposals in a prescribed format by December 7, 2020. However, "it has been decided to extend the timeline for seeking public comments to December 24, 2020," the regulator said on Monday.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...

Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Bank unions said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020