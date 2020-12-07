Left Menu
MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The fire has been put out, the sub-inspector added.Police suspect that a short circuit triggered the blaze..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:39 IST
A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. "The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state government's Capital Project Authority's (CPA) nursery in which Mankesh Bai (aged around 35 year) died," Kolar police station sub-inspector Gajendra Johariya told PTI.

The incident occurred in Kolar area, about 20 kms away from the district headquarters. Santi Kapoor, husband of the deceased, and his colleague Panna Lal sustained serious burn injuries, he said, adding that their condition is critical.

Both Kapoor and Lal work as watchmen with the CPA. The fire has been put out, the sub-inspector added.

Police suspect that a short circuit triggered the blaze..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

