Bharat Bandh: Congress, Left supporters block roads, railway tracks across Bengal

Supporters of the Congress and Left parties on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at several places, and held sit-ins on roads to enforce the nationwide shutdown, which evoked a mixed response in West Bengal. The Left and Congress supporters shouted slogans, denouncing the farm laws enacted by the Centre.In Jadavpur, senior CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty led a rally from 8B Bus Stand along the SC Mallick Road.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 10:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Supporters of the Congress and Left parties on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at several places, and held sit-ins on roads to enforce the nationwide shutdown, which evoked a mixed response in West Bengal. The 'Bharat Bandh', called by agitating farmers' unions against the Centre's farm laws, partially affected the state with private vehicles remaining off the roads, while public transport, including buses and taxis, operating fewer than the usual.

In Kolkata, CPI(M) activists along with SFI and DYFI members blocked roads in Lake Town, College Street, Jadavpur and Shyambazar Five-Point Crossing. Roads were also blocked by Left and Congress supporters at Madhyamgram Chowmatha in North 24 Parganas district, Panskura in Paschim Medinipur, Bali in Howrah district, Baharampur in Murshidabad, and Kharagpur as police tried to persuade them to allow vehicular movement.

They blocked railway tracks at Jadavpur and Madhyamgram in Eastern Railway's Sealdah section, and Rishra and Bardhaman in the Howrah section. The Left and Congress supporters shouted slogans, denouncing the farm laws enacted by the Centre.

In Jadavpur, senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty led a rally from 8B Bus Stand along the SC Mallick Road. The ruling Trinamool Congress has supported the shutdown though it has stayed away from enforcing it.

Certain parts of north Bengal, where the BJP has called a 12-hour shutdown over the death of its supporter during a rally on Monday, wore a deserted look. BJP supporters picketed before the Coochbehar Bus Terminus and blocked roads at Jalpaiguri, Malda and Mathabhanga, among other places.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

