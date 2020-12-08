Left Menu
Bharat Bandh: Public transport almost unaffected in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:16 IST
Public transport services in Mumbai, including suburban trains and buses, and in other parts of Maharashtra largely remained unaffected on Tuesday morning despite various organisations supporting the Bharat Bandh for repeal of the Centre's agri laws, officials said. Services of local trains as well as out-station trains remained unaffected until now, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Central Railway.

Leaders of taxi and autorickshaw unions told PTI that their services in Mumbai remained normal. A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which operates a fleet of buses in Mumbai and metropolitan region, said almost 85% of the scheduled buses plied on roads.

''Out of 3,435 scheduled buses, 2,913 buses plied on roads,'' he said. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) PRO Abhijit Bhosale said buses plied normally across the state, barring few places where they have curtailed operations either due to the poor passenger response or as a precautionary measure.

''No report of any untoward incident is reported in the state until now,'' Bhosale said. Truck operators said the movement of goods was affected to an extent as several truckers chose not to operate in view of the shutdown.

''Many truckers have kept their vehicles off road in support of the strike, but we haven't stopped movement of essential commodities,'' said Kailash Pingle, leader of Maharashtra Rajya Motor Malak Sangh. Transportation of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and fruits have been excluded from the bandh, said Daya Natkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tankers Vahatuk Sangh.

Taxi union leader A L Quadros said taxis are plying in Mumbai as the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown had already hit the sector severely. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have extended their support for the shutdown, but appealed to protesters to not disrupt public transport services.

In Pune also, public transport remained unaffected. ''All our operations in the city are unaffected and no incident of buses being stopped anywhere has been reported yet,'' said an official from PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal).

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

