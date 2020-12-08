Left Menu
Bharat Bandh: CPM workers detained during protest in Solapur

We have detained around 60 to 70 members, the official said.Speaking to PTI, Adam, however, alleged that the police used force and resorted to lathi charge.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:27 IST
Representative image

At least 60 to 70 members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and affiliated outfits were detained during a protest held in support of the Bharat Bandh in Maharashtra's Solapur city on Tuesday, police said. CPM leader Narasayya Adam led the agitation in support of the bandh called by farmers demanding repealing of the Centre's agri laws.

Protestors deviated from the route they were supposed to take for a demonstration in Datta Nagar area and tried to block the road, an official from the Jail Road police station said. ''After deviating, members of these outfits tried to block the road, which prompted us to detain them. We have detained around 60 to 70 members,'' the official said.

Speaking to PTI, Adam, however, alleged that the police used force and resorted to lathi charge. ''Seven of our people were injured during detention, as the police resorted to force,'' he claimed.

The police have, however, refuted the claims of lathi charge..

