UK pulls treaty break clauses after deal on Withdrawal Agreement implementation

Britain said on Tuesday it would pull clauses in a draft law that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over implementing of the treaty.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:59 IST
Britain said on Tuesday it would pull clauses in a draft law that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over implementing of the treaty. Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers, announced an "agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland."

Britain will now withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill, the government said. Those clauses would have broken international law. The deal - which is separate to trade talks - will ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement is fully operational as of Jan. 1, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

