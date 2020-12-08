Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre aims to increase MSME sector contribution to GDP up to 50%: Gadkari

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day TiE Global Summit TGSbeing held virtually, Gadkari said the MSME sector currently constitutes 48 per cent of total exports from India and the government aims to take it to 60 per cent in future.MSME is the backbone of Indian economy...a total 30 per cent of the GDP in Indian economy is contributed by the MSME.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:10 IST
Centre aims to increase MSME sector contribution to GDP up to 50%: Gadkari

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): Describing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is backbone of Indian economy, Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government's aim is to increase the sector's contribution to the GDP to 50 per cent from the existing 30 per cent. Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS)being held virtually, Gadkari said the MSME sector currently constitutes 48 per cent of total exports from India and the government aims to take it to 60 per cent in future.

''MSME is the backbone of Indian economy...a total 30 per cent of the GDP in Indian economy is contributed by the MSME. Out of our total exports, 48 per cent is also from MSME. At the same time up till now MSME created 11 crore jobs. And that is one of the reasons why MSME is the backbone of the country,'' he said.

''Now we have decided to make this 30 per cent contribution to GDP to 40 per cent and 48 per cent of the exports contribution to 60 per cent. And we want to create five crore jobs, he added. Gadkari said currently village industries such as handlooms, handicrafts, Khadi Gram Udyog are generating Rs 80 thousand crore revenues which needs to be taken up to Rs five lakh crore in the next few years.

Requesting industrialists to invest in India, the union minister said that the country currently has an excellent network of roads, abundantly available power and water and reformed labour and other administrative laws. He said his ministry was planning to take up 22 new green highway road projects across the country.

According to him, though there isan impact of COVID- 19 globally, the Indian industry may get some opportunities out of it. Lauding the achievements of the Indian automobile industry, Gadkari said the sector witnesses Rs 4.5 lakh crore turnover annually and the country can become a global hub for automobile manufacturing.

He said currently research is going on to use hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative source of energy for automobiles.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the countrys devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutors office said the group is suspected of...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. Most resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020