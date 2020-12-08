Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's coal allocation to power sector under e-auction registers 28 pc rise in Apr-Oct

State-owned CILs coal allocation to the power sector under special e-auction registered a 27.7 per cent rise to 16.48 million tonnes MT in the April-October 2020 period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:12 IST
CIL's coal allocation to power sector under e-auction registers 28 pc rise in Apr-Oct

State-owned CIL's coal allocation to the power sector under special e-auction registered a 27.7 per cent rise to 16.48 million tonnes (MT) in the April-October 2020 period. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 12.90 MT of coal to the sector in the year-ago period, according to government data.

The coal allocation by CIL in October also increased to 6.51 MT, over 1.97 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, the data said. Coal distribution through forward e-auction is aimed at providing access to coal for such consumers who wish to have an assured supply over a long period, say one year, through e-auction mode so as to plan their operation, it added.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide equal opportunities to all intending coal consumers to purchase coal for own consumption through single-window services as per requirement and at a price determined by themselves through the process of online bidding. Forward e-auction is aimed at facilitating all the consumers of coal across the country with wide-ranging choice for booking coal online, enabling them to buy dry-fuel through a simple, transparent and consumer friendly system of marketing of fossil fuel.

The state-owned company is one of the major suppliers of coal to the power sector. Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonne of coal output by 2023-24..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the countrys devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutors office said the group is suspected of...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. Most resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020