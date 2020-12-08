Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed in road accidents in J-K

A private car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Katarmal near Manjakote in Poonch, resulting in on-the-spot death of a 47-year-old woman, a police official said.The womans husband and brother-in-law were also injured in the accident and were evacuated to hospital, he said, adding they were travelling from Mendhar to Jammu when the incident took place.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:56 IST
Three killed in road accidents in J-K

Three people, including a woman, died and three others were injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents in Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A private car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Katarmal near Manjakote in Poonch, resulting in on-the-spot death of a 47-year-old woman, a police official said.

The woman's husband and brother-in-law were also injured in the accident and were evacuated to hospital, he said, adding they were travelling from Mendhar to Jammu when the incident took place. In another incident, the official said two people were killed and a minor girl injured when a Rajouri-bound mini-bus turned turtle near zero 'morh' in Gota area of Reasi district.

The injured girl was hospitalized, the official said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

Zambias President Edgar Lungu met the head of the International Monetary Funds Africa Department on Tuesday as the southern African copper producer attempts to plot a course out of a debt crisis.Zambia became Africas first pandemic-era sove...

4 wildlife smugglers held with endangered red sand boa in UP's Bahraich

Four inter-state wildlife smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district with a non-venomous red sand boa recovered from their possession, an endangered snake protected under law in India, police said on Tuesday. The snake is m...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...

3 held including a 'most wanted' criminal from Sonipat

Haryana Police has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal, from Sonipat district, on Tuesday. Police have also recovered four illegal pistols, 13 cartridges and one bike from their possession. The arrested accused were iden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020