Three killed in road accidents in J-K

Three people, including a woman, died and three others were injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents in Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A private car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Katarmal near Manjakote in Poonch, resulting in on-the-spot death of a 47-year-old woman, a police official said.

The woman's husband and brother-in-law were also injured in the accident and were evacuated to hospital, he said, adding they were travelling from Mendhar to Jammu when the incident took place. In another incident, the official said two people were killed and a minor girl injured when a Rajouri-bound mini-bus turned turtle near zero 'morh' in Gota area of Reasi district.

The injured girl was hospitalized, the official said..