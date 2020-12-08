U.S. Chamber of Commerce says more work needed to broaden U.S.-Ecuador trade protocol

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a protocol on trade rules and transparency by the United States and Ecuador, but said significant work remained to reach the long-term goal of a comprehensive trade agreement. Neil Herrington, senior vice president for the Americas at the Chamber, said the new commitments on trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, anti-corruption, and small and medium-sized enterprises would spur growth and jobs.

Both countries needed significant work to reach a comprehensive, high-standard trade deal that strengthened investor and intellectual property protections, fostered digital trade and combatted non-tariff barriers to trade, he said.