FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

As a result of that agreement, Britain has agreed to drop a plan to circumvent an EU exit treaty it signed in January. The plan, which ministers admitted would break international law, had threatened to undermine trade talks with the EU.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

WHAT IS THE DEAL? Britain and the EU reached an agreement in principle on how to implement border rules relating to trade flowing between EU-member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland. This deal will come into effect on Jan. 1.

WHAT HAS CHANGED? As a result of that agreement, Britain has agreed to drop a plan to circumvent an EU exit treaty it signed in January.

The plan, which ministers admitted would break international law, had threatened to undermine trade talks with the EU. The United States was also unhappy with the plan, and critics said Britain's international standing was at stake. WHY HAS BRITAIN CHANGED ITS MIND?

Britain said the clauses were only needed as a safety net to prevent the EU from interpreting the exit treaty in a way which limited trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain. The clauses were meant to defuse worries that, for example, without a deal on border arrangements, the EU could insist on high tax and tariff charges for goods going from the British mainland into Northern Ireland, just in case they ended up across the open EU border in Ireland.

But the agreement reached on Tuesday provides enough detail on the rules and regulations around the border for ministers to believe this safety net is no longer needed. WHAT HAPPENS TO THE LEGISLATION?

The treaty-breaking clauses were contained within two bills: the UK Internal Market Bill and a taxation bill. Both have a wider purpose and will continue through the legislative process to become law with the contentious clauses removed.

Also Read: Out of COVID isolation, British PM to give news conference

