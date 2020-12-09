Vatican number two admitted to hospital for prostate operation

Vatican number two admitted to hospital for prostate operationReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:17 IST
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.
A statement said Parolin, 65, was suffering from prostatic hypertrophy, a common, noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland.
It said Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, was expected to be discharged in a few days and gradually resume his work.
