PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 07:10 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

G4S board agrees 3.8 bln pound takeover bid from Allied Universal https://on.ft.com/3gsIH7N Deutsche Bank head of accounting steps aside over Wirecard allegations https://on.ft.com/3gpQGT1

UK will break ranks with EU and halt US tariffs over state subsidies https://on.ft.com/3n0rCED Overview

UK's G4S Plc has agreed a 3.8 billion pound ($5.08 billion) bid from Allied Universal, picking the U.S. company over Canadian rival GardaWorld. A former EY partner Andreas Loetscher is temporarily stepping aside as Deutsche Bank AG's head of accounting after Munich prosecutors last week launched a criminal investigation into potential violations of professional duties during Wirecard AG audits.

Britain has disclosed its plans to suspend punitive tariffs against the U.S. over aircraft subsidies, in an attempt to pave the way for a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington. ($1 = 0.7480 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Singapore 'cruise-to-nowhere' turns back after COVID-19 case aboard

A passenger aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all guests to be quarantined in their cabins and the Quantum of the Seas ship to return to dock on Wednesday. Singapore has been...

Canadian detainees in China in good mental and physical state - envoy

Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawas ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday. Ch...

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100 mln COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandat...

